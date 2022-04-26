The Port Authority of Guam's operating revenues increased slightly, by $432,000, to $55 million in fiscal 2021 but its spending outpaced the modest bump.

According to a Guam Office of Public Accountability report released Monday, based on an audit of the agency's finances, the Port saw a $956,000 increase in cargo revenues which jumped to $34.8 million in fiscal 2021; a $172,000 increase in revenue from its crane surcharge, and a $160,000 increase in revenue from wharfage charges.

But the increases were offset by a $901,000 decrease in revenue for equipment and space rental and a $43,000 decrease in revenue for special services, which is due to the negative ripple effect in overall business brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the audit's findings.

The Port's operating expenses rose from $55.7 million in fiscal 2020 to $58.3 million in fiscal 2021.

The $2.6M increase in operating expenses is mainly due to:

• a $1.4 million increase in retiree health care and other benefits due to an increase in retirement rates, which went from $5.5 million in fiscal 2020 to $6.9 million in fiscal 2021.

• a $636,000 increase in general expenses, which went from $2.5 million in fiscal 2020 to $3.2 million in fiscal 2021.

• a $388,000 increase in insurance expense due to higher insurance rates, which went from $3.1 million in fiscal 2020 to $3.5 million in fiscal 2021.

• a $285,000 increase in management and administration expenses for annual salary increments, hiring of new employees, benefits payouts to employees who separated in fiscal 2021, and annual salary raises, which went from $14.6 million in fiscal 2020 to $14.9 million in fiscal 2021.

Commendation for being a low-risk auditee

The Port received an unmodified, or clean opinion on its financial statements and compliance over major federal programs, according to the audit report.

“PAG is commended for qualifying as a low-risk auditee for the third consecutive year,” the Office of Public Accountability stated in its executive summary of the autonomous agency’s audit.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio said, “We are working very hard to successfully complete the Port Modernization program and improve employee morale, productivity and efficiencies.”

A $15 million windfall in federal pandemic bailout money also benefitted the Port last fiscal year.

“These will fund PAG’s capital projects and the shortfall on bond projects,” the OPA stated. “With this additional funding to free PAG’s reserve fund, the agency can move forward with purchasing one new gantry crane.”

The OPA also noted expected improvements through a new operating financial management system. The software can streamline processes and reduce “non-value activity” like paper filing and manual calculations, the office said.

“But most especially, the new system possesses the ability to move homegrown systems such as invoicing, check printing, W2 processing, requisition and purchase order processing, and financial required reports into the new (financial management system),” according to the OPA.