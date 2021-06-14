An examination of more than $837 million in federal spending by the local government resulted in a number of questioned costs that "increased substantially" last fiscal year.

The Office of Public Accountability, through independent auditors Deloitte & Touche, identified $1.3 million in questioned costs from 18 findings, four of which amounted to more than $200,000:

• $413,000 of overpayments to refund the federal share of Medicaid was not reported. The Department of Public Health and Social Services will reconcile the data with the Department of Administration.

• $399,830 in questioned costs due to the government of Guam not "effectively" monitoring compliance with Coronavirus Relief Fund rules, particularly for credit card fees and unoccupied hotel rooms.

• $226,000 in a repeat finding that DPHSS did not have records of recertification for a Medicaid beneficiary who may have been ineligible for coverage.

• $218,000 due to noncompliance with emergency procurement methods and small purchase solicitations, particularly for purchasing ambulances and acquiring construction services.

Auditors said, with the exception of their noted findings, "GovGuam complied, in all material aspects, with the types of compliance requirements" from federal law and rule.

In a response letter, DOA Director Edward Birn said his department was "actively pursuing resolution" to the findings listed in the report for fiscal year 2020, and that repeat findings from prior years "are the subject of ongoing resolution."

A corrective action plan also was submitted, including commitments to begin providing reports through an upgraded financial information management system.