Audit report: Charter school's ability to continue doubtful amid financial losses

A taxpayer-funded Guam charter school that reported 309 enrolled students last budget year might not be able to continue operating amid mounting liabilities, according to a concern raised in an audit report released Thursday.

There is "substantial doubt on (Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School's) ability to continue as a going concern," according to the report on the audit, conducted by Ernst & Young LLP in cooperation with the Office of Public Accountability.

The audit was for SiFA's finances in fiscal year 2020.

The government of Guam provided the charter school with $1.9 million in funding support based on 309 enrolled students at $6,150 per enrollee. The school posted a net loss of $1.4 million in fiscal 2020. Over the last two budget years it has racked up a reported $2.6 million in liabilities, the report states.

"Its operations did not provide for a sufficient amount of cash inflows, resulting in substantial doubt about SiFA’s ability to continue as a going concern and meet its obligations," the OPA states.

While the charter school failed to fill its maximum 350-student enrollment, the school's plan for survival is to seek more funding from GovGuam for 550 students for at least $3 million in a year, the audit report states.

While the school's incoming cash flow couldn't keep up with its liabilities, SiFA’s operating expenses for fiscal 2020 totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $770,000 compared to $2.5 million in fiscal 2019, the audit found.

The bulk of its expenses – $2.4 million or 73% – went to a contractor. About $877,000 or 27% went to salaries and wages as well as other support services.

The contractor provides for SiFA’s facility, school and classroom equipment, utilities, services and supplies. The charter school has an agreement to pay the contractor, Eagle Land Holdings LLC, a $2.4 million annual fee for five successive years. It expires in June 2023.

The charter school's interim chief operating officer also holds the position of senior vice president for the independent contractor.

The school's chief operating officer is compensated by the contractor and not by the charter school, the report states. As of fiscal 2020, SiFA has $2.6 million in unpaid liabilities to the independent contractor.