Audit report: Funds for highways decreased, but spending increased

Roads less traveled, consumers curtailing spending, and scarce tourists in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic have meant fewer fuel tax dollars available for repairs of Guam highways, according to a recently released report of an audit of the Guam Highway Fund.

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Guam territorial restrictions were instituted that left many local businesses at a standstill. These restrictions, coupled with the reduced economic activity associated with the loss of tourism revenues, affected GHF’s revenue levels," the Guam Office of Public Accountability stated in the report released Thursday. "The Department of Administration’s management expects there may be continued reductions in revenues for the remainder of the public health emergency."

Guam's public health emergency has gone on for more than two years.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

20% decline in revenues

Total revenues decreased by $5.1 million, or 20%, to $20.1 million in fiscal 2020, according to the report.

Collections from liquid fuel taxes, including gasoline and jet fuel, decreased by $2.7 million or 19%, while collections from automotive surcharges, vehicle registration fees and driver’s license fees decreased by $2.4 million, or 22%. Revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in motor traffic resulting from reduced economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report states.

Meanwhile, total expenditures increased by $4.5 million, or 22%, to $25 million in fiscal 2020.

Of the $25 million in expenditures, 65%, or $16.3 million, was related to highways or transportation. This included $12 million to Department of Public Works operations, $2.3 million to the Guam Regional Transit Authority, $1.2 million to the Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol, $856,000 in utilities for Guam highway streetlights, and $40,000 for the operation of public school buses.

35% of expenses not related to transportation

However, similar to prior years, 35%, or $8.7 million, of fiscal 2020 total expenditures were unrelated to highways or transportation.

Expenditures that were unrelated to highways or transportation included $7.9 million to Mayors' Council of Guam salaries and wages.