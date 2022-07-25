Audit report: GovGuam ends 2021 with rare surplus

A key member of several administrations’ financial teams – past and present, is celebrating a rare achievement in the local government: an end-of-year surplus.

While the government of Guam has been grappling with current and accumulated deficits for decades, for the first time since 2013, a positive fund balance – an audited surplus – was confirmed by the Office of Public Accountability.

While the audit accounts for about eight years since GovGuam recorded a surplus like the one confirmed for 2021. The accomplishment is even more noteworthy considering it was done without borrowing, according to Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

“There was an $83 million deficit. We had $1.5 million left in 2020. We ended up with … $30 million of a surplus in 2021 without borrowing,” Carlson said. “We did borrowing – general obligation, line of credit and against the business privilege tax for those governors. It has to have happened before Carl Gutierrez was governor; it’s that long ago, and it makes the surplus that much more significant – more momentous.”

Carlson, who has been involved on the financial side of the executive branch for more than 25 years, could not recall it ever happening in his tenure under the three administrations preceding Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Leon Guerrero credited the fiscal policies and commitments of her administration for achieving the surplus, when reached for comment.

“This is the highest General Fund surplus we have been able to achieve in decades,” said Leon Guerrero. “And this was done through fiscal prudence and responsible financial management of our people’s money.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio noted the previous surplus fund balance “was achieved by borrowing in the previous administration,” and laid out the benefits to residents moving forward now that a surplus is available to tap.

“Since we have eliminated the deficit, we are paying tax refunds quicker than ever before and doing so without borrowing money which paid for refunds in the past,” said Tenorio.

The Office of Public Accountability, when releasing, the fiscal year 2021 audit report, also noted a substantial increase in questioned costs using federal grant funds.

The topic was discussed during a special session convened by the Guam Legislature, with some lawmakers asking about the OPA’s citation of a year-over-year increase of questioned costs for federal awards of $41.7 million balanced against more than $1 billion in federal grant money to line agencies.

“The administration has responded to each of the 30 findings … with specific comments,” said Edward Birn, director of the Department of the Administration.

More than half of the identified questioned costs are related to Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, which could result in up to $23 million in questioned costs being resolved through federal repayment waivers and other policies.

“There has been continuous forgiveness of these amounts … and there continues to be continuous forgiveness for those amounts, in accordance with the U.S. (Department of Labor) program,” Birn said, recalling that the latest update he was given for one recent period of waivers was about $5 million.

The criticism coming from lawmakers and the public auditor isn’t justified by the basic conclusions of the audit, Carlson told The Guam Daily Post.

“If we had an unclean, a qualified audit – that would be one thing, … but the things they want to look at these, questioned costs, they require time to look into,” he said.

Simply not producing an existing receipt or grant document could result in a questioned cost, but any inquiry would conclude no wrongdoing, Carlson said when asked by The Guam Daily Post about causes and resolutions to questioned costs noted in government audits.

“The big, glaring thing I hope people understand is that this was a clean audit,” he said.

Carlson questioned whether the total federal awards noted in the audit considered all pandemic packages, and all existing grants across the government of Guam.

“Was it Guam (Environmental Protection Agency), Guam Energy Office, was it the Department of Education?” Carlson asked, noting that local agencies that receive most of their funding through federal sources are conditioned to have their expenditures withstand additional audits or scrutiny.

Depending how it was calculated, Guam could have logged between $1 billion and $2 billion in federal grants last year, he said.

‘Thoroughly dismissed’

The audit report details 16 grantors that contributed to its billion-dollar figure, the largest grant of which came from the U.S. Department of Labor at $390.9 million, of which $383.8 million was for COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance.

“The second-largest grantor was the U.S. Department of Agriculture at $177.9 million, of which $134.7 million was for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps,” the report stated.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 42% of the federal aid was spent by U.S Department of Health and Human Services for various programs “such as Medicaid at $113.4 million; child care and Development Block Grant at $7.1M; Child Support Enforcement at $4.4M; and COVID-19 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases at $3.7 million,” according to the audit.

An assessment of the noncompliance issues identified is being conducted by the OPA. Once complete, an amendment will be made to the 2022 annual audit plan to include looking further into the performance audits on some of these programs.

“The jury is out whether or not we’ve even done something ‘in error.’ That determination will be made down the road, and it could very well end up with these so-called questioned costs thoroughly dismissed,” he said.

The Office of Public Accountability is attempting to secure a greater, dedicated budget for the coming fiscal year, and underscoring its importance could be a motivation, Carlson opined.

“If there was something bad, (Public Auditor Benjamin J.) Cruz would have said so. He would have gone into full auditor mode,” he said. “I know what we do. I know the care that we take to ensure costs are indeed consistent with the (grant) program. Not just these pandemic packages – but the regular grants we get every year.”