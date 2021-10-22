Guahan Academy Charter School owed $2.8 million in payables to vendors at the end of fiscal year 2020, which exceeded its current assets of only $1.7 million, according to the Guam Office of Public Accountability in summarizing part of the audit on the charter school's finances.

"In the past three years, GACS has had insufficient cash and other current assets to cover their payables. GovGuam, in turn, authorized GACS to pay prior year obligations with their unexpended funds," according to the audit.

GovGuam provided the charter school with $3.8 million in cash in fiscal 2019 and $4.6 million in fiscal 2020. The cash supported the school with $6,200 per student at a cap of 765 students enrolled in fiscal 2020.

GovGuam is also allowing the charter school free use of a campus in Tiyan, valued at a donation of $1.1 million in fiscal 2020.

In fiscal 2019, the charter school's operating expenses increased by $319,000 or 7%. The charter school also had significant personnel expenses that increased by $245,000 to $2.4 million in fiscal 2020.

The cancellation of face-to-face classes did help the charter school reduce costs on non-personnel items such as contractual services, which decreased by $148,000 from $620,000, and power bills, which decreased by $34,000 from $92,000.

GACS closed fiscal 2020 in a better financial position than the prior fiscal period with a $325,000 net position. In 2019, it was at negative $633,000 net cash at the end of the budget year.

The charter school also received $464,000 in federal aid for paycheck protection, which is a loan that is expected to be forgiven.

The charter school is in negotiations with a vendor to reach a mutual agreement, the audit report states. With the school's $264,000 cash balance at the end of fiscal 2020, there could be shortfalls once an actual settlement is reached. For this vendor, there is no certainty the matter will be resolved without potential litigation, the audit states.

The audit found that the charter school had been making installments on land where it plans to build a permanent campus. The land ownership, however, is in dispute as another landowner has stepped forward to claim ownership, the audit report indicates.

Al Erguiza, audit chairman for the GACS board of trustees, said the charter school "complied with everything – the statute, the laws. Everything is fully accounted for."

He said there's more "good news" down the road but he's pleased with the audit results.

"Stability is there, that's the key," he said, referring to the school's finances.

The charter school's chief academic officer, Judith Won Pat, recently submitted her resignation from the charter school, saying it's time for her to move on and spend more time with family.