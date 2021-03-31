Audit: Separating CLTC from other land agencies cost $81K

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission’s total revenues decreased by $51,000 and spending increased by $81,000 in fiscal year 2020.

The OPA released audit results for the CLTC on March 30. The office also sent a letter to management citing concerns about its operations.

CLTC’s total revenues for October 2019 to September 2020 was $1.2 million, a reduction from the previous year, primarily due to the decrease in commercial lease rental revenues from increased delinquency in collection from tenants, according to the Office of Public Accountability.

The CLTC’s spending increased from $944,000 in fiscal 2019 to $1 million in fiscal 2020, the audit noted.

"This is mainly due to the increase of CLTC operational costs of re-establishing the CLTC as a separate agency from the Department of Land Management and re-establishing its administrative director position," an executive summary of the audit states.

Independent auditors from Deloitte & Touche outlined several "control deficiencies" that were brought to the attention of the commission. These include collections over commercial leases that were not formally extended, collection of rental fees without a formal signed lease, leases that were renewed or extended without appraisals, lessees renting agricultural lots in separate villages, agreements with property sizes exceeding commission approval that were not additionally approved by the Legislature, and a lease transfer that appears to be improper.

"A certain lease was transferred to a current listed lessee effective June 2019; however, the previous lessee held the lease for less than seven years as required by the CLTC Rules and Regulations. Furthermore, the lessee is affiliated with a current CLTC employee. A signed disclosure of affiliation by the employee did not evidence approval by the appropriate CLTC Officer," the letter from the auditors states.