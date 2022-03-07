Audit: Special fund sees ‘little to no activity’ since 1985

For the fourth time since 2004, the Office of Public Accountability is recommending senators and the governor repeal a law that has been practically gone unused for almost 40 years.

Since 1985, the Autonomous Agency Collections Fund has existed and is supposed to be used as a way to receive revenue, in lieu of taxes, from three government agencies not under the purview of the governor: the Guam Power Authority, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and the Port Authority of Guam.

The fund is meant for these autonomous agencies to pay for the benefits they receive from general fund appropriations, like police and fire protection, and other services provided by the greater government of Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A total annual sum of $3.5 million is supposed to be paid annually to the general fund, broken up using a formula that ensures none of their bond debt agreements are violated.

But according to an audit released this month by OPA, the fund has seen “little to no activity” since its inception decades ago.

According to the audit, the most recent attempt to receive payment into the fund was in March 2011, when the Department of Administration invoiced GPA, GIAA and the port $12.3 million each, for contributions that were supposed to be made from 1998 to that year.

While GPA obtained approval from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities to offer a settlement of $2.6 million, that payment was “conditional on the approval by the Public Utilities Commission of a surcharge to recover the assessment from ratepayers,” the OPA noted.

The PUC has yet to approve the surcharge. In the meantime, no other liabilities to the fund have been recognized by the utility, according to the audit. GPA has made no payments into the fund since 1985.

GIAA has not paid either, but they are prohibited from doing so for a number of reasons, the OPA reported.

“Any diversion of their revenues under any formula will place them in breach of the bond indentures and will jeopardize ongoing and future federal funding, possibly even subjecting GIAA to millions of dollars in federal civil penalties,” the audit stated. “Accordingly, GIAA has transferred none of its revenues to the General Fund for the AACF.”

The port recorded a $4 million payment back in the 1990s, and the previous transfer was used to request a review into the $12.3 million invoice sent by the government in 2011. It is the “only” agency to contribute into the special fund, according to the OPA, which also noted the port pointed out the contributions it makes to line agencies within the government.

“PAG also asserts that it funds certain government services provided by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Guam Police Department, and the Guam Fire Department through ongoing operations at PAG,” the audit states.

The OPA has recommended, like it has three times over in the past, the law creating and managing the special fund is repealed - given the inactivity over the years and the various “barriers” that have caused a lack of deposits and payments.

“The barriers include a raise in power rates to offset the surcharge, a prohibition from bond covenants, and certain government services already provided by the agencies. … Because of the concerns cited by GPA, GIAA, and PAG, the fund’s inactivity, OPA’s prior audit coverage on the AACF … we recommend the Guam Legislature repeal (the public law that created the fund),” the audit concludes.