Despite Guam’s public school system receiving an unmodified, or clean, opinion from auditors on its compliance with major federal programs for fiscal 2021 for the ninth straight year, a touted program paid by federal pandemic subsidies was not in compliance with allowable uses for these funds.

The findings were released by the Office of Public Accountability on May 13, as the Guam Department of Education prepares for a visit from federal education department officials on its ongoing efforts to lift a requirement to pay for a third-party fiduciary agent that monitors GDOE’s use of federal grants.

Concerns about GDOE’s summer youth employment internship program were among “four significant deficiencies” in the department’s financial statements, reporting and internal controls over compliance identified by external auditors, which resulted in a total of $1.4 million in “federal questioned costs.”

According to the OPA:

• GDOE did not initially record $2.2 million of expenditures in a report provided to external auditors. The department submitted a revised schedule of expenditures of federal awards that included this amount more than two months later.

• GDOE listed “stale-dated” checks four years and older, $109,000 of which was payroll-related and funded by federal grants. There is a “potential for funds to be returned to the federal grantor agencies or written off,” according to the OPA.

• GDOE did not provide a report “to support the payment and prevention of overtime due to Guam laws and regulation in regards to two administrative staff,” resulting in $17,000 in questioned costs.

• Two stipend payments for summer program student participation “did not appear to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19,” resulting in $1.3 million in questioned costs. GDOE disagreed with this finding, the OPA noted.

GDOE, according to auditors, must demonstrate that the use of the funds is allowable under relevant statutes.

For the education stabilization fund, the source of money for the questioned internship program, that means ensuring “programs respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented student subgroups.”

Auditors found that stipends for student participants in GDOE’s summer youth employment internship program “did not appear to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19.”

While GDOE did secure federal approval to draw ESF funds for the program, it purported that it would grant priority placement to students who are indigent, homeless, wards of the state and incarcerated.

But documentation to prove the placement into the program was prioritized in this way was not provided to auditors.

“Furthermore, the nature of the (internship program) did not appear to differ from annual internship programs sponsored by the government of Guam for many pre-pandemic summers,” auditors wrote.

GDOE disagreed with the auditors on their conclusion, arguing that as a result of COVID-19 all students on Guam “are considered underrepresented,” through a response provided to the OPA. The public school system touted the summer program, which was administered under a formal agreement with the Department of Youth Affairs.

Management provided samples of students’ final projects, a press release and flyer to help prove their case that the program provided participants a “safe and productive way to utilize their time to recover the various losses of learning during the pandemic.”

Auditors, however, noted that it wasn’t sufficient to show the program was “beneficial to participants,” but also compliant with allowable uses. GDOE’s submitted evidence further proved the internship program did not actually prioritize at-risk groups like English learners, migrant students and those in foster care, according to auditors

“The referenced GDOE press release and (internship) flyer specified that the program was open to the island’s youth and that applications would be accepted on a first-come first-serve (sic) basis,” they wrote.

Federal overseers

Fiscal year 2021 also marks the ninth year GDOE was required by the U.S. Department of Education to pay the agent to “supervise the financial management functions of USDOE grants,” the OPA stated. GDOE has been requesting reconsideration of these special conditions since May 2018.

Sometime this month, federal officials are expected to begin on-site monitoring – an important test of GDOE’s sought-after financial independence.

An increase in federal funds offset a reduction in local government investment into GDOE in 2021, the OPA noted. The department ended the fiscal year with a net increase in revenue of more than $25 million, largely due to $44.8 million in additional federal grant funds received during the year.

GDOE’s spending, meanwhile, jumped by $26 million compared to the prior fiscal year, from $321 million in 2020 to $374 million in 2021.

“Increases were largely due to a $20 million increase in supplies, $7 million increase in contracts and $5.3 million increase in benefits,” the OPA stated. “GDOE saw an $8 million decrease in capital lease payments and $1.2 million decrease in power.”

Student activity funds

The OPA also monitors the full reporting of funds raised through school activities. Auditors, in a letter to GDOE management noted it is “expected” that issues with non-appropriated funds will continue to be identified “due to the inherent risk of cash-related transactions and the level of expertise required for the handling of funds.”

A review of balance sheets, bank statements and receipts revealed that for some schools, disbursements were not reported correctly, cash collections were not posted in the correct period or transactions didn’t meet documentation requirements.

According to auditors, $16,781 of transactions made in 2021 failed to meet standards of handling and using non-appropriated funds:

• $8,535, through 23 disbursements, had missing price quotes.

• $6,116, through 12 voucher forms, had missing signatures and/or meeting minutes.

• $1,273, through three disbursements, had missing price quotes and/or payment receipts.

• $733, through three disbursements, were not in line with the organization’s objectives, student benefits or school improvement.

• $124, through one disbursement, had a missing price quote and was not in line with the organization’s objectives, student benefits or school improvement.