Material weaknesses related to major federal programs as a result of PBS Guam’s inexperience in managing federal funds were identified in an audit, according to a report released by the Office of Public Accountability.

The audits sampled a pool of roughly $751,000 in transactions out of $1.2 million in federal expenditures through the Education Stabilization Fund, OPA said in its report. PBS Guam is identified as a subgrantee of the COVID-19 federal relief provided to the Government of Guam.

"Per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Office of the Governor of Guam (OGG) and PBS Guam (CG#2020-12285), OGG has agreed to subaward the sum of $1,507,650 to PBS Guam for the purpose of administering the PBS University Program. Indirect cost is not allowed to be reimbursed under the program,” the auditors reported.

PBS University is a program developed in partnership with PBS Guam and the Guam Department of Education in conjunction with public school teachers.

It helped bridge the gap between schools and the home in response to districtwide COVID closures by providing resources for at-home learning.

Auditors found $554,000 in questionable costs out of the $751,000 for fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30, 2021, related to that specific program.

Two audits were reviewed by the OPA. One in March 2022, which focused on compliance and internal controls for fiscal 2021, and another in November 2022 that addressed findings from the Government of Guam single audit reports released in July 2022.

The auditors evaluated $751,000 from the $1.2 million given under the Education Stabilization Fund, subsequently leading the OPA to discover $554,000 in questionable costs and two additional material weaknesses.

An additional finding was made related to allowable activities and allowable costs related to the federal funds.

"We tested 48 transactions totaling $750,705, out of a total population of $1,214,942, Education Stabilization Fund for COVID-19-related expenditures,” the report stated.

Ten transactions totaling $21,547 are not allowable activities as they are not direct costs related to administering the PBS University Program, and 15 transactions totaling $514,700 did not have adequate documentation to support costs charged to the program. Additional unallowable costs totaled $18,524.

Based on the findings, the OPA determined that PBS Guam did not meet the requirements under the uniformed guidance for the Education Stabilization Fund.

Material weaknesses

According to the audit report, the financial decisions being questioned were a direct result of PBS Guam’s inexperience in managing and administering federal programs - a determination with which PBS Guam agreed.

One example of a deficiency provided in the management letter from auditing firm Ernst & Young found that equipment purchased with federal dollars was not properly inventoried upon receipt. Ernst & Young conducted the audits in cooperation with the Office of Public Accountability.

“We noted seven of the thirty samples did not have the federal or PBS equipment tags,” Ernst & Young stated. "We recommend that management enforce that the federal and PBS tags are mounted to equipment as soon as they are in service."

The second material weakness auditors found related to cash management, and showed that PBS Guam did not have written procedures, also required by the uniform guidance, according to auditors.

"In a test of 48 transactions, 28 did not have sufficient support to demonstrate that funds were disbursed prior to requesting reimbursement. As a result, auditors recommended that PBS Guam review uniform guidance requirements and the grant agreement and improve its procedures to ensure compliance with the cash management principle,” the report stated.

In some instances, PBS Guam requested reimbursements for funds they couldn’t prove were actually spent, the auditors reported.

Corrective action plan

In its corrective action plan, which provided PBS Guam’s response to material weaknesses identified in the audits, Ina Carillo, the agency's general manager, said efforts were underway to correct the issues.

"PBS Guam has plans on establishing new procedures to identify federal award requirements. Including reviewing the uniform guidance to identify allowable activities and costs that should be charged to the grants award and maintain proper and adequate documentation for all future grants awards,” said Carillo, who noted the new procedures were set to be completed by New Year’s Day.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Carillo on the status of the new procedures, however, no response was provided as of press time.