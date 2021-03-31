Aug. 10 school year start doubted, but GDOE committed to 'get it done'

The start of the new school year for the Guam Department of Education came under fire as one Guam Education Board member raised concern that GDOE may be headed for a train wreck.

GDOE has been working tirelessly for months to plan for a return of 70% of the student population to classrooms at the start of the new school year on Aug. 10.

The effort to reopen schools involves many variables such as guidelines from the Department of Public Health and Social Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parent/teacher input, GDOE operations, and support services.

With only four months to the new school year, GEB board member Robert Crisostomo spoke candidly, fearful that GDOE won’t be ready in time.

“Man, superintendent, you have a lot of moving parts. I’m afraid just looking at the complexity of your problem. I am trying to manage expectations by the public. Is August a realistic date for you guys to effectively open?” Crisostomo asked.

He is concerned the issues are being addressed late and said he doesn’t want the public to have wrong expectations that the board did not plan accordingly to meet the target date.

“That is what keeps us up at all hours, but I think the framework for this is we are committed to opening our schools on time whether it's the two models or we go with a different mode, that's always going to be a commitment to get it done,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Students enrolled in face-to-face instruction are set to make a full return to the classroom five days a week in the new school year. That's a significant jump from the current once-a-week, in-class instruction.

“I mean I see a train wreck and it’s slow motion and we’re going to stand in the tracks. I don’t want to be standing in the tracks. Help me out here, superintendent,” said Crisostomo.

Crisostomo said there’s no reason why they can’t push the date back to avoid backlash and ensure they are fully prepared for the next school year.

Despite losing sleep, Fernandez said he believes the framework for the next school year is moving in the right direction to meet requirements for operations.

“We have a lot of things that are moving but some things are going to be more important than others to allow us to function safely so, the chief thing that is driving us is safety, and the CDC guidance,” he said.

Fernandez said there are certain purchases of supplies that might not necessarily have to be available when the new school year begins.

“If those are coming later, then we have to decide whether we should just move forward and when those things come, we could put that in place,” said Fernandez.

He said if procurement issues arise, the board will be informed.

“I’m happy to keep the board apprised of any major concerns that we may have that may affect the start of the school year,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said GDOE will be upfront with the public if the school year will be delayed.