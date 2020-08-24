With less than 10 days before lawmakers must pass the fiscal 2021 budget bill, Sen. James Moylan attempted Friday to continue legislative budget discussions over the weekend but Sen. Joe San Agustin, appropriations committee chairman, disregarded the request and recessed the committee until this week.

"As I had discussed with you earlier, I would like to recommend that the committee continue our discussions over this weekend. I was attempting to make that motion during our virtual meeting earlier, but you had quickly moved to reconvene on Monday morning, that I missed the opportunity. Nonetheless I ask for your reconsideration," Moylan wrote in a follow-up letter to San Agustin.

By law, the government of Guam budget is to be passed and sent to the governor by Aug. 31.

San Agustin, on Saturday, responded by saying that with the progress the committee had made thus far, working through the weekend wasn't necessary.

"I appreciate your concerns. We can complete the task at hand and fulfill our duties to pass a budget by working diligently and efficiently throughout the workweek," San Agustin responded on Saturday.

"As a participant in our Zoom meetings/hearings, we have completed a review of budget hearings on other agencies in the previous weeks/months and this past week, the largest single agency, the Department of Education."

San Agustin noted that senators have proffered numerous amendments that are on file for discussion and "the weekend will also provide time for our colleagues to review the budget bill and the proposed amendments."

"In light of the pandemic and the increased restrictions, it would be the best course of action to afford our colleagues, and their staff, to make preparation and arrangements to ensure their families and their personal affairs are settled this weekend before resuming work on Monday morning," San Agustin added.

The only agency whose budget has been discussed so far has been the Guam Department of Education, according to Moylan. There are 156 more pages of the bill still unaddressed, according to a separate release from the Republican legislative caucus.

Increasing withholding tax revenues

Almost all of the discussion Friday involved an amendment from Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee to adopt increasing withholding tax revenues by $4.6 million. After the vote, lawmakers recessed to attend a briefing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Lee's amendment failed, however. Legislative Republicans celebrated that vote.

"A united Republican senatorial front successfully fought back a move by Adelup Democrats to increase the government of Guam budget. Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee led the $4 million increase with support by fellow Adelup Democrats Speaker (Tina Muña) Barnes and Legislative Secretary Amanda Shelton. The move is to preserve GovGuam employees while the private sector languishes, work hours and medical benefits are being cut, employees are being laid off and/or businesses are closing down," the release stated.

Democratic Sens. Clynton Ridgell, Kelly Marsh and Jose Terlaje also voted in favor of the amendment. Democratic Sens. San Agustin, Therese Terlaje and Sabina Perez, as well as Vice Speaker Telena Nelson voted against the amendment.

Republican Sens. Moylan, Telo Taitague, Wil Castro, Louise Muna and Mary Torres also voted against it.

In response to the Republican release, Lee said she looked forward to leadership from her colleagues on which agencies need to receive cuts in order to fill gaps in other areas, such as Guam DOE, which needs certain funding in order to keep millions in federal dollars.

"GDOE and (Guam Visitors Bureau) have millions on the line, and there are also shortfalls in health and safety agencies. For hours this week our superintendent warned us that we must increase the appropriation to public schools or risk losing critical federal grants. I came with a solution that would help avert yet another crisis. A majority of my colleagues were not open to this idea, so I look forward to their leadership on which agencies will be cut further, and which programs will be further shorted because a bond payment is more important than the service they provide," Lee stated.

She was referring to a budgetary shortfall in debt service payments for the John F. Kennedy High School and Hotel Occupancy Tax bonds.