August shows highest SNAP applicants so far, but new approvals declining

The total number of new approvals for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, since the COVID-19 public health emergency began in March topped 2,000 in August, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

New approvals peaked in May, when there were 544 applicants, but have been steadily declining since.

The greatest spike occurred in the early months of the emergency, when new approvals tripled between March and April, rising from 110 to 350.

May is also when Guam first entered Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 and restrictions began to be eased across the island. By June, the number of new approvals dropped to 468 and again dropped to 421 in July as Guam lifted even more restrictions moving into PCOR3.

By Aug. 25, the number of new approvals had dropped to 350. Mid-August is also when Guam re-entered PCOR1, which entailed the many restrictions and business closures seen in the early days of the pandemic. It remains to be seen how this will affect SNAP applicant numbers.

But August also saw the largest number of total SNAP applicants so far – 1,784. This is nearly twice as many as in March, when applicants totaled 982.

However, this is due in large part to renewals, which exceeded 1,000. The total number of SNAP beneficiaries was also the highest in August but not twice as many as March, which has the second highest number of recipients of the months since the public health emergency began.

SNAP recipients also receive up to the maximum benefits available for their households under the emergency allotment portion of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This waives deductions that would normally prevent a household from receiving the maximum benefit available.

Emergency allotments are issued based on the continued public health emergency declaration by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration, according to the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order, issued Thursday, extends Guam's public health emergency through the end of September. This means an allotment will be issued toward the end of that month, according to Public Health.

At the same time, the public health emergency's crippling effects on Guam's tourism economy have led to thousands of people becoming unemployed.

The Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act, the federal law that authorized various forms of financial assistance in light of COVID-19, also assists the unemployed, but pandemic unemployment compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation authorized by the act are considered unearned income and are not excluded from income when determining eligibility for SNAP benefits, according to Public Health.

SNAP applicants are informed that unemployment compensation is counted when determining eligibility and copies of their summary payments from PUA are needed to process their benefits, a department spokeswoman told The Guam Daily Post. For ongoing cases, households are to submit a change report, reporting unearned income from the PUA program.

Cases have been terminated due to excess income as a result of the jobless benefits, but Public Health does not have those figures at this time.