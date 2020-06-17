August trial set for bid-rigging defendants

The three people accused of rigging bids for federally funded University of Guam projects are set to go to trial in the District Court of Guam on Aug. 20.

Attorneys for defendants Thomas E. Marler, Jayanika Lawrence and John Hobart Lawrence appeared for a status hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

All three had waived their appearance at the hearing and have since pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Hobart Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam, was only recently added to the case after a superseding indictment was filed in federal court earlier this month.

“Because of the addition of the new defendant, the clock is reset,” said Judge Bordallo. “As things come up and things are filed then we will go from there.”

Hobart Lawrence, his daughter Jayanika Lawrence and Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor, are accused of rigging bids for UOG projects funded by the Navy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The alleged conspiracy included creating false bids so the grants would be awarded to companies under the defendants' control, the prosecution alleges.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Hobart Lawrence and Marler are longtime friends and associates, according to court documents.