Former Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center psychiatrist Abner Penaojas Pasatiempo is set to stand trial in August in the Superior Court of Guam.

When Pasatiempo worked at the center, eight sexual harassment complaints were filed against him by patients who were under his care.

The 64-year-old appeared Friday before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Jury selection is set to begin Aug. 3.

Pasatiempo has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors and seven counts of harassment as petty misdemeanors.

The complaint was filed against Pasatiempo in February.

He is no longer able to practice in Guam, as his application for licensure was unanimously denied last month by the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.