Aunt: Don’t ask family why or how loved one completed suicide

Editor’s note: As part of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, The Guam Daily Post will be sharing the stories of survivors and family members who participated in a candlelight memorial service, to honor the memories of loved ones lost and the strength of those who have endured unimaginable pain.

For the past eight years, Roxanne Aguon wasn’t ready to speak openly about her niece Kiara’s suicide.

“I’m still not ready, but I figure this is a way for us to spread awareness in the community and to help each other,” she said at a candlelight memorial held Saturday.

Flanked by her husband, brother and sister-in-law, Aguon shared how their lives changed on March 13, 2013. At the time Kiara, fondly known as “Kiki” was in San Francisco attending college. To her family, she was enjoying her life off-island.

But on that day eight years ago, Aguon’s brother told her his only child “was gone.” She franticly searched the internet for any news, like reported accidents or crimes, that could shed light on how Kiara died.

“Not once in my head did I think it was suicide. I would have never thought. It didn’t come to my mind,” she said.

The loss has been tough for everyone, but Aguon said she especially feels for Kiara’s parents during celebrations.

“I have four kids of my own. And when we have family gatherings, sometimes I hold my happiness – or whatever exciting news I have, because I think of them. I think of what they could be experiencing. And that’s why they treat my children like their own,” she said of her brother and sister-in-law.

Aguon made a plea for sensitivity and respect for privacy when talking to family members of those who have taken their lives, explaining even she has not asked how Kiara passed away.

“To me, don’t ask the family why she did it, or how she did it,” she said, later adding: “To this day, I have not even asked my brother how. I don’t know – maybe I don’t want to know … I just can’t. It’s been eight years and I still don’t know how my niece completed suicide.”

As Aguon and her family continue to heal, she encouraged others to lift up those around them.

“Suicide isn’t something I really understood. It was one of the things I never even thought about. So this day changed our lives in so many ways,” Aguon said. “I didn’t know how to handle it. We still are coping with it. It’s going to take time, a lot of time. But spreading the word is very important. … And if you know someone, you need to be there for them. With God’s grace, as a family, friends or neighbors, we are here to help each other.”