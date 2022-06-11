Aunt witnessed crash that claimed her nephew’s life

Angie Pangelinan was filling up her gas tank at the Mobil gas station in East Hagåtña when tragedy occurred just steps away.

Police said a Jamaican Grill van ran off Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, around 11:10 a.m. Friday and crashed into a concrete utility pole and a parked car.

Angie Pangelinan said she immediately thought of her nephew, Eric Pangelinan, when she witnessed the crash.

"When I saw it was Jamaican Grill, I called to see if he was safe, but they said he was en route," said Angie Pangelinan. "That's when I panicked."

She said the restaurant then confirmed with her that it was her nephew in the van.

Family members were at the scene in tears midday Friday, as first responders pulled Eric Pangelinan's body from the wreckage and placed him into an ambulance.

Angie Pangelinan was emotional as she thought of her nephew, who she said she had helped raise.

"He's a good boy," she said.

As the ambulance exited the property, Angie Pangelinan watched and waved saying, "Bye, my boy."

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

The crash caused delays to northbound traffic for about three hours.