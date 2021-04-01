Australia-based telecom makes pitch for Guam

Australian telecommunications carrier OneQode is highlighting Guam's capabilities to host businesses that need fast internet.

While Guam has been known for years as a crossing for fast internet connection between the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. mainland, Australia-based OneQode sees Guam as more than just a pit stop for internet traffic.

"Guam was an internet interchange. We're making it a meeting point," OneQode states on its website.

The average latency on Guam is 53 milliseconds, according to OneQuode. Latency is the time it takes for data to be transferred between its origin and its destination, measured in milliseconds, according to optimum.com

"OneQode, in a regional first, is deploying server and data center capacity in Guam to level the playing field and radically improve real-time internet applications in Asia Pacific," the company stated. "As internet consumption explodes, and internet applications demand more, Guam represents a sea-change for smooth real-time connectivity," the company stated. It has opened a waitlist for "powerful game server hosting in Brisbane, Sydney, and Guam."

Videoconferencing, voice calls, messaging, live streaming, eSports, financial trading and other businesses can also use Guam's internet infrastructure, according to OneQuode, which promotes "lightning-speed" internet.