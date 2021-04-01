Australia-based telecom makes pitch for Guam

Australian telecommunications carrier OneQode is highlighting Guam's capabilities to host businesses that need fast internet.
While Guam has been known for years as a crossing for fast internet connection between the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. mainland, Australia-based OneQode sees Guam as more than just a pit stop for internet traffic.
"Guam was an internet interchange. We're making it a meeting point," OneQode states on its website.
"OneQode, in a regional first, is deploying server and data center capacity in Guam to level the playing field and radically improve real-time internet applications in Asia Pacific," the company stated.
"As internet consumption explodes, and internet applications demand more, Guam represents a sea-change for smooth real-time connectivity," the company stated.
It has opened a waitlist for "powerful game server hosting in Brisbane, Sydney, and Guam."