Authorities: Bank robbery suspect may be armed and dangerous

The suspect in the midday robbery on Friday at the First Hawaiian Bank branch in Dededo had a full neck tattoo and a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect may be armed and is considered to be dangerous.

The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, was caught on a surveillance camera at the bank wearing a mask, but his face was not clear in the image while he was seen standing in front of a teller counter.

However, authorities found a video surveillance image of the alleged suspect at King's Restaurant next door to the bank branch that shows his full face, although the image is a bit grainy. The suspect was seen seated in the restaurant, wearing a black T-shirt with a distinctive word or message across the shirt in orange letters. The word or message was not legible on camera.

He wore dark blue jeans and had black and gray hair.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Guam Police Department want to hear from any member of the public who knows of someone who fits the description.

The FBI is investigating the bank robbery, Michele Ernst confirmed. Ernst is with the FBI's Guam Resident Agency and Honolulu Field Office.

The Guam Police Department and the FBI issued a joint release Friday afternoon describing the suspect and asking those who have information that might help crack the case to call the Guam FBI office at 671-688-0373 or contact the GPD or Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP (4357).

Officers with GPD’s Patrol Division and Special Operations Division are actively searching for the suspect.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon said the suspect was in line with other customers at the bank branch.

On a Friday afternoon, there is usually a line of customers waiting to be assisted at the teller counters.

The suspect waited until it was his turn to be seen by a teller before handing over a note and a clear bag telling the teller it was a robbery, according to Aguon.

Sgt. Aguon said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

First Hawaiian Bank issued a short statement that it will not be commenting on the details as the matter is in the hands of the authorities.