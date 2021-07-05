Authorities are trying to find the source of an oil spill in Guam waters.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam was notified by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency that a diver saw oil sheen in Apra Harbor between Golf Pier and Hotel Wharf. The report indicated the sheen was seen throughout a large portion of the area.

The Coast Guard responded to the scene and spoke with the divers in the area of concern and confirmed that diesel oil had been spilled in the water, according to Guam EPA.

The Coast Guard immediately initiated an investigation to determine the source of the discharge, which remains unknown. Responders estimated that approximately five gallons of diesel oil had been discharged.

Responders from the Port Authority of Guam, Guam EPA, USCG and Guam Shipyard Inc. observed a portion of containable diesel oil collecting at Hotel Wharf. This observation prompted mitigation through the deployment of containment booms and absorbent pads in the area, according to Guam EPA.

On Sunday, responders observed that most of the sheen had dispersed, leaving little to no trace. At Hotel Wharf, PAG and Guam Shipyard removed the saturated absorbent pads and ensured the pads were packed and prepared for proper disposal, according to Guam EPA.

Responders expect that some residual sheening may continue to be observed over the next few days. The Coast Guard reminds the community to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802, or the local USCG at 671-355-4824 to report incidents of oil on the water.