Authorities seize 4 pounds of meth in the mail

A recently unsealed federal court document states that more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine were intercepted in the mail on Oct. 16, 2020.

The package was sent from an address in St. George, Utah to an address along East Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña.

The feds found 1,859 grams of meth, a black long sleeve shirt, two vacuum-sealed bags, and four coffee pods.

No charges have been filed against the individuals named on the package.

This was the latest court document to be unsealed in federal court that identified drugs found in a parcel following a search warrant.

On Friday, documents unsealed from a 2019 search warrant showed that the feds found more than 24 pounds of meth sent inside multiple packages sent to a home in Yona.

In addition, more than 2 pounds of meth were concealed in a package sent to a Dededo residence in August 2020.