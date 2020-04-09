Authorities trying to determine fiery object falling from sky over Guam

The Guam Department of Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is trying to identify an object that appeared in the night sky on Guam on Thursday.

Several contributed videos to the Post team show a fiery object falling from the sky and appearing to have broken into pieces as it fell.

According to GHS/OCD, open sources report that a Chinese Long March 3B rocket was scheduled to launch the Palapa N1 communications satellite, also known as Nusantara Satu 2, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on April 9 at 7:40 a.m. EDT.

This scheduled commercial space launch occurred around 9:40 p.m. ChST and corresponds with the timing of the widely circulated videos of the fiery object in the sky.

There was no direct threat assessed to the Marianas from the launch.