Authorities trying to determine fiery object falling from sky over Guam

Contributed photo 

The Guam Department of Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is trying to identify an object that appeared in the night sky on Guam on Thursday.

Several contributed videos to the Post team show a fiery object falling from the sky and appearing to have broken into pieces as it fell.

According to GHS/OCD, open sources report that a Chinese Long March 3B rocket was scheduled to launch the Palapa N1 communications satellite, also known as Nusantara Satu 2, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on April 9 at 7:40 a.m. EDT.

This scheduled commercial space launch occurred around 9:40 p.m. ChST and corresponds with the timing of the widely circulated videos of the fiery object in the sky.  

There was no direct threat assessed to the Marianas from the launch.

Tags

Recommended for you