Medics transported a man to Guam Regional Medical City following an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday morning.

A 911 call was made at 6:35 a.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf. The crash occurred at the overpass at the intersection of the Route 16, Route 25 and Route 10A, the latter commonly referred to as Airport Road.

Units were on scene at 6:42 a.m. Chargualaf said medics were administering CPR while en route to the hospital.

Guam Police Department Highway Patrol officers were on the scene. A traffic investigation is ongoing, said GPD spokesperson Police Officer Berlyn Savella.