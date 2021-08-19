A woman in her 40s is recovering at the Guam Regional Medical City after being hit by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning along Route 16 in Harmon.

Guam Police Department officers and medics were called to the scene near 7 Day Supermarket at 5:55 a.m.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was headed south on the inner lane when he hit the woman.

Police said the victim was walking on the inner lane, as well.

The crash caused all southbound lanes to be closed and traffic was re-routed. Road were re-opened after 7 a.m.

The woman, according to medics, sustained serious injuries.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is leading the investigation.