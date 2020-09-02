Autopsies not requested to verify COVID

No autopsies have been performed to know for certain whether COVID-19 was the cause of the Guam deaths that have been described by local officials as COVID-related, officials said.

In particular, two deaths that were previously described as being related to COVID-19 involved patients who were dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital. Both had underlying medical conditions, officials have said.

"Simply put, they were swabbed and their results came back COVID-positive. That's a fact. The swab specimens that was obtained was COVID-positive, so we can't say it's not because it is," GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

She said whether it was the cause of death is not for the hospital to determine.

"It would have to be an autopsy," the administrator said.

On Tuesday, the governor announced Guam's COVID-related death toll has risen to 13 with three more deaths that day.

It's not clear if any of the people classified as COVID-19-related fatalities actually died of the respiratory illness itself.

Guam currently doesn't have a chief medical examiner and the community relies on a Saipan-based doctor who flies to Guam periodically to perform autopsies, Perez-Posadas said.

"So it's him who makes the determination whether or not an autopsy should be done ... and he would be the one who puts it on the death certificate that it is a COVID death," Perez-Posadas stated. "We don't want to deceive people that it was not a COVID death. The COVID infection may not have caused the death, we don't know that, but the simple fact is that the specimens came back positive."

An autopsy report request was sent to the Guam Medical Examiner's Office asking whether an autopsy of the man who was determined dead on arrival at GMH on Aug. 20 had been conducted.

The medical examiner's office responded to the request, saying: No information available.

Perez-Posadas said GMH's policy since March is to perform a swab, even on those pronounced dead on arrival.

"Early on there were some DOAs that were negative," she said, adding that the policy early in the pandemic was to cremate or bury within 24 hours. The policy was initially put in place to minimize exposure of others to the COVID-19-positive deceased.

The cremation policy has changed, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera. She said they are now for the most part treated like conventional burials, with some exceptions to ensure the safety of family and employees at the hospital, as well as funeral homes.

'Autopsies have not been ordered'

Whether the individuals died from COVID-19 or an underlying comorbidity remains unclear, however.

Grace Bordallo, DPHSS COVID-19 incident public information officer, said an autopsy could be ordered "if the exact cause of death is not clear."

When asked if, as part of the process, autopsies are performed on those categorized as COVID-19-related fatalities, Bordallo responded: "Autopsies have not been ordered."

Carrera added: "I'm not aware of any autopsies being performed, as we do not have a medical examiner. Autopsies are usually performed at the request of the family or if foul play is suspected, or to rule out other causes of death if ordered by a physician."