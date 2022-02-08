Autopsies performed on death investigation victims

Autopsies were performed on the two men whose bodies were found separately in Yigo and in Chalan Pago last month, though reports haven't yet been released.

A forensic pathologist from Hawaii completed the autopsies on the pair over the weekend.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department continue the two death investigations.

On Jan. 23, 63-year-old Patrick Ken Sakai was found unresponsive in Yigo at a ranch off Chalan Emsley.

On Jan. 29, the body of an unidentified man was found following a reported trash fire off Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

Police suspect foul play in the deaths of both men but have not confirmed if they are any closer to finding a suspect in either case.

The bodies were examined just days after the Post Mortem Commission announced it had selected a potential candidate to serve as Guam's new chief medical examiner. The position has been left vacant for three years. There is no word yet on whether the candidate, Dr. Jeffrey Nine, has accepted the job offer.