The autopsies for the two men who were found dead at a ranch in Yigo last month are tentatively set to be performed this weekend.

The Office of the Attorney General has been working to secure a medical examiner from off-island to conduct the examinations.

No arrests or new details have been released from Guam police detectives this week.

On July 22, Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo.

Authorities said they found a firearm at the scene.

Criminal investigators said the search for a person of interest is ongoing.