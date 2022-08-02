Page 09 - Autopsies scheduled for men shot dead in Yigo

CRIME SCENE: Police tape is seen at the entrance of a farm along Chalan Arendo in Yigo. Officers responded to a reported shooting July 22 and found two men dead at the scene. Nick Delgado/The Guam Daily Post

The autopsies for the two men who were found dead at a ranch in Yigo last month are tentatively set to be performed this weekend.

The Office of the Attorney General has been working to secure a medical examiner from off-island to conduct the examinations.

No arrests or new details have been released from Guam police detectives this week.

On July 22, Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo.

Authorities said they found a firearm at the scene.

Criminal investigators said the search for a person of interest is ongoing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you