Autopsy being scheduled for Dededo body

An autopsy is in the process of being scheduled for a decomposing body found in Dededo.

The Guam Police Department received a call Saturday morning reporting an expired person in the jungle near Kayen Chando in Dededo, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The body was found along a dirt road behind the old Dededo flea market near private property that is currently chained off.

Upon arrival, officers met with the reporting person who led officers to a decomposed body, and an initial assessment found foul play was "not evident nor ruled out," Savella said.

The Office of the Attorney General is working to schedule an autopsy for the unidentified person, according to AG's spokesperson Carlina Charfauros.

The investigation remains open and was forwarded to the GPD Criminal Investigation Section, Savella said, adding that investigators await findings from an autopsy to be done by an off-island medical examiner.

Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post he was not sure when the autopsy would be done and added the amount of time it takes depends on the nature of the case.

"A homicide, we usually wait anywhere from one week to two weeks, depending on the availability of the forensic pathologist from Hawaii. In other cases like natural causes or suicide, I think we usually wait every other week (when) the pathologist from Saipan comes in," said Ignacio.

GPD is encouraging anyone in the community with more information on the body to contact dispatch at 671-475-8615/16/17 and request to speak to a detective.

Reaction

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she was alarmed to hear the body was found and has asked residents if they knew who the person was.

"The people we've talked to don't have any idea. There are families that live back in that area, the Chando Court area, but none of the families have said they're missing someone," said Savares, who said she found out about the body by reading the news.

As GPD conducts its investigation, Savares said she is "praying" for the individual and hopes the family can identify the person.

In addition, Savares said the village needs to know the nature of the death.

"One thing that we want to know, as a community, is how did this person expire because if it's through violence, we need to make sure that the people who did this to them are caught," she said.