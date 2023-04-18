The death of a gas tanker truck driver that crashed into a Humåtak ravine was ruled an accident, according to the Guam Police Department.

Manley M. Blechel, a 45-year-old man from Mangilao, died after a gas tanker truck he was driving collided with a guardrail in Humåtak and veered off into a ravine.

Blechel was found lifeless by police before he was identified by next of kin.

Although an autopsy was completed last week by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine, GPD had not received official documentation until police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella provided an update Monday afternoon.

Savella stated the autopsy ruled Blechel's manner of death as accidental and his cause of death was due to multiple injuries from blunt force trauma.

Savella added that the GPD investigation into the crash remains open.

Ravine

On Wednesday, April 5, roads entering and exiting Humåtak from Route 2 were closed after a liquefied petroleum gas tanker truck was found to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash. The Guam Fire Department was notified and responded at about 9:14 a.m.

A release from the Joint Information Center detailed that the tanker truck was holding approximately 1,300 pounds of LP gas when the tank separated from the truck chassis “and was breached.”

Roads were subsequently closed for most of the day as multiple agencies responded to purge the contents of the tank completely.

After about 30 hours of extraction, GPD's Highway Patrol Division resumed control of the crash investigation.

Tamuning case

A day after the crash in Humåtak, police responded to a separate case of a report of a lifeless child at a Tamuning residence.

On April 12, Savella released the results of an autopsy conducted on the child, whose manner of death was ruled as natural and the cause of death a viral infection.

The Guam Daily Post also asked Savella about another recent death – a 36-year-old male detainee of the Department of Corrections who was discovered to be “unresponsive” at the prison before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Savella did not respond to messages regarding the autopsy of the detainee Thursday, however, she confirmed with the Post last week that GPD was not conducting a homicide investigation.

In addition to the police investigation, DOC's Internal Affairs unit was investigating, according to DOC Maj. Antone Aguon, who sent the initial press release about the death of the detainee on April 10.