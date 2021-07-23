Investigators looking into the deadly officer-involved shooting reported in Tamuning last month have released one new detail from the victim’s autopsy report.

The Guam Daily Post reported that an autopsy for 49-year-old Faler Fabian was performed on June 11. Authorities did not release any details at the time.

According to a news release issued on Friday by the Independent Investigative Team, “The results of the autopsy confirmed that the deceased died of a single gunshot wound. More information will be provided as the investigation continues.”

The team, led by the Office of the Attorney General, has not yet confirm where on Fabian’s body he had been shot.

The Guam Police Department is also conducting an internal affairs investigation.

The officer, who was off duty at the time, was placed on administrative leave.

On June 30, the officer fired a single gunshot, hitting Fabian, Post files state.

A knife was also found at the scene, investigators have said, but they have not yet confirmed who owned it.

Surveillance video released earlier this month showed an individual rush toward the off-duty cop's white sedan and hit the vehicle as it passes by him. He then swings what appears to be a machete or stick up into the air, the video shows. The man then continued to walk down Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran in the opposite direction of Marine Corps Drive, which is where the white sedan was headed.

A second clip showed multiple people exiting the apartment parking lot nearby as the officer's car nears Marine Corps Drive. A man believed to be Fabian is then seen running down the street toward the officer's car.

Investigators yet to confirm if the man who struck the officer's personal vehicle is the same man who was seen later running down toward the off-duty cop.