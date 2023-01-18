Autopsy: Mendiola died from gunshots

Anthony Herrera Mendiola II's death was determined to be caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a release sent by the Guam Police Department, an autopsy was conducted on Mendiola after his death, which occurred Jan. 4 in Hågat.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine completed the autopsy Jan. 10 and determined Mendiola's manner of death was homicide and cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, police said in the release.

Mendiola was found lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso by officers with the Guam Police Department. Guam Fire Department medical units gave Mendiola CPR while transporting him to the hospital.

Despite the efforts, Mendiola was declared dead about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at Naval Hospital Guam.

A witness at the scene identified the shooter as Nathan Jon Ojeda. The witness added that "he returned fire" at Ojeda in defense of Mendiola and himself, court documents state.

Ojeda, who was hospitalized to have a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.

In an interview with GPD, Ojeda said he "drove past Mendiola's place when he was shot at and one bullet hit his leg while he was in his Jeep," documents state.

Ojeda then mentioned to police, according to the charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."

The investigation remains open. Police said, after the alleged shooting, Ojeda fled in a purple Jeep Wrangle prior to officers' arrival. GPD later found the Jeep at Ojeda's residence and, upon searching it, discovered 9 mm casings in the vehicle which matched the caliber of ammunition located at the scene.

Ojeda told police he did not have a firearms ID card and did not own a gun, documents state.

Ojeda was charged with first-degree aggravated murder and murder with special allegations of a deadly weapon used, in addition to charges of possession of a firearm without an ID card and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

Ojeda currently is being held at the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash bail.