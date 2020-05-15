The shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. has been ruled a homicide.

Guam police detectives have reclassified their death investigation now that the autopsy for Rios has been completed.

Rios was found shot dead inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments in Mongmong along J.A. Camacho Street on May 4.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the autopsy, which was performed on May 14, determined that Rios died due to multiple gunshots wounds.

Court documents state Rios was shot in the chest and left lower back area.

Fifty-six-year-old Juan Faisao Mendiola has been charged with Rios’ murder.

The pair had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.

He is being held in the Department of Corrections on a $100,000 cash bail.