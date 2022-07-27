Autopsy pending for weekend drowning victim

Guam Police Department officers are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was pulled from the waters off Tanguisson Beach over the weekend.

An autopsy to determine the unidentified man’s cause of death is pending.

Guam Fire Department rescue units responded to the scene after receiving a report of a missing swimmer around 3:52 p.m. Sunday, GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido said.

GFD shared video and images of the search effort conducted by air, sea and land of the reef and shoreline along Tanguisson Beach.

The man’s body was recovered three hours later with the assistance of U.S. Navy helicopter squadron HSC-25 and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam.

“The body of the 57-year-old, male was recovered after being found approximately 300 feet outside the reef,” Garrido said.

Rescue units were seen entering the Hagåtña boat basin after the recovery efforts.

“No medical services were rendered, victim was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, GMH,” Garrido said.

This marks the third possible drowning on Guam this year. Two drownings occurred this month.