An autopsy has been performed on the body of Tai Kenson, who was found stabbed to death inside an abandoned building in Maite earlier this month.

The results, however, have not yet been released.

Kenson, 33, was living inside the building with others when he was drinking with 18-year-old Tano Reselap, the suspect in the case.

The pair got into a fight before Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson, court documents state.

Reselap is scheduled to answer to charges of aggravated assault as second- and third-degree felonies, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony in Superior Court today.

A grand jury did not hand down any murder charges against him.

He remains held in custody on $20,000 cash bail.