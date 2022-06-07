Autopsy performed on baby girl

An autopsy was performed on the 1-year-old girl who was found dead in her mother’s arms at Two Lovers Point last month.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the autopsy was completed this past weekend by a medical examiner who traveled from off island.

The results have not yet been made public but should confirm for investigators how the child died.

On May 22, the mother, a Navy sailor, was found on the ledge of the 400-foot cliff holding her child.

Police said the child was unresponsive when the mother handed the girl over to them. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

It took crisis negotiators several hours to get the woman to safety. Police said she was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam following the incident, but investigators and the military have yet to release any more details of the case.