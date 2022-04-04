An autopsy was performed on 44-year-old Johnny Joseph S. Quenga over the weekend.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed a pathologist from Saipan completed the autopsy, but the results have not yet been released.

Quenga was found lying on the side of the road along Route 2 in Hågat on March 29.

Joquest Kinzama James, 39, was charged with vehicular homicide while driving impaired as a second-degree felony among other charges in connection to Quenga’s death.

Police spotted James pulled over at the ITC intersection in Tamuning. He allegedly told officers that he came from the southern part of the island where he hit something but did not know what he hit.

James was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond and had his driving privileges revoked.

Police stated the suspect had a blood alcohol content of .173, documents state.

Court documents also state that James was convicted of drunk driving in 2003 and 2009.