A forensic autopsy has been performed on the Marine veteran who died after being brutally beaten outside of a Tamuning restaurant earlier this month.

Jaron "JC" Weilbacher’s autopsy was completed this past weekend by a forensic examiner from Hawaii, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The results have not yet been made public, as investigators are reviewing it, along with additional information that prosecutors received.

The pair accused in the fight are scheduled to have their cases go before a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam this week.

John Mike Muliaga, 22, and his brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Fiataugaluia Ahkee, 31, are each facing assault-related charges in connection with the death of the 23-year-old.

No murder charges have been filed against the defendants.

A third suspect, Army Spc. Joseph Decady, 36, was arrested by Guam police but has not been charged in local court.

Investigators said Weilbacher died on Oct. 9 after the fight outside King’s Restaurant in Tamuning.