Autopsies conducted this weekend have revealed the cause of death for victims of two recent homicides.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, in a statement, said that autopsies were conducted on Daniel Quinata Sanchez and Joshua James Meno on Sunday.

Sanchez, the former mayor of Umatac who was found dead on April 3, died from injuries to the head and stab wounds to the body, said Tapao.

Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend Rudy Quinata are accused of murdering Sanchez. The couple allegedly beat Sanchez with a hammer and stabbed him at least 10 times with scissors. His body was discovered a couple of days after his death.

A witness told police that Sked bragged about the murder. Police also said Quinata told authorities twice that Sked was responsible.

Sked and Quinata are being held on a combined $150,000 cash bail.

Swamp Road case

In the Swamp Road investigation, Tapao said the autopsy report revealed that Meno died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Meno's lifeless body was discovered on the shoulder of the road along Hahasu Drive on April 15.

Court documents stated that a trail of blood led from Meno's body to the entrance of the home of murder suspect Mathew Manibusan.

Manibusan claims he shot Meno in self-defense.

He told police that "Meno had been threatening his cousins while brandishing a machete and that he was afraid Meno would hurt him or his girlfriend in the home, so he shot Meno first.”

Manibusan is being held on $100,000 cash bail.