An autopsy for 49-year-old Faler Fabian, who was killed in a police shooting in Tamuning last month, was completed Sunday, but investigators declined to release the results.

A newly formed Independent Investigative Team led by the Office of the Attorney General continues to investigate the events that led to Fabian's death.

On June 30, an off-duty police officer, who has not been publicly identified, fired a single gunshot, hitting Fabian.

A knife was also found at the scene, investigators have said, but they have not commented on who owned it.

Surveillance video released more than a week ago shows an individual rush toward the off-duty cop's white sedan and hit the vehicle. He then swings what appears to be a machete or stick up into the air, the video shows.

The man then continues to walk down Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran in the opposite direction of Marine Corps Drive.

A second clip shows multiple people exiting the apartment parking lot nearby before the officer's car drives toward Marine Corps Drive. A man believed to be Fabian is then seen running down the street toward the officer's car.

Investigators have not confirmed whether they believe the man who struck the officer's personal vehicle is the same man who later runs down toward the off-duty officer.

The Guam Police Department's internal affairs investigation is also ongoing.