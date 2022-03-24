The suspect in the alleged slingshot attack at the Shell gas station in Dededo had “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General on Thursday.

The manner of death was a homicide, according to the Independent Investigative Team from the AG's office.

The AG's office is investigating because an unnamed police officer fired the shots at the suspect.

The alleged slingshot attack suspect has not been named.

"An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, where the medical examiner determined cause of death as 'multiple gunshot wounds' and manner of death as 'homicide,'” according to the AG's office in a statement.

The autopsy, ballistic and trajectory analysis from the Guam Police Department Crime Lab, witness interviews, surveillance footage, and other evidence from the scene will now be turned over to prosecutors for review.

"Based on the request of the family, the IIT will not release the deceased’s name," according to the AG's office.

When asked why the suspect's name was not released, the AG's office stated: "This remains an active investigation. We have provided updates on the status of the investigation, but it remains an ongoing investigation."

The investigative team thanks the public for their responses to a call for witnesses and information, the AG's office stated.

The slingshot threat was reported to police around 8 p.m. March 9 which prompted Dededo Precinct police officers to respond.

The suspect was shooting patrons and passersby at the Shell gas station on Marine Corps Drive and the intersection to Ysengsong Road, police said.

Officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the Guam Police Department. The suspect was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City.