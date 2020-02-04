Autopsy: Woman beaten to death

The woman who was found dead along a closed-off road in Toto on Jan. 25 was beaten to death, an autopsy report released Monday states.

Luciana Polly, 37, died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.

Polly's second cousin faces a murder charge in her death.

Katner Herry, 25, is being held on $100,000 bail.

He told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him. Herry then got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face.

He said he blacked out while chasing Polly and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, admit to knowing that he "killed Polly," court documents state.

She had severe bruising and massive swelling to her face, court documents state.

Video surveillance taken from businesses along Route 8 helped Guam Police Department officers track down Herry.

Polly was found just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 partially clothed.