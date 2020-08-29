The Skilled Nursing Unit could provide Guam Memorial Hospital an additional 54 beds, but issues with the procurement process have delayed reopening of the facility in Barrigada Heights.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed repairs were made to the air-conditioning unit allowing the facility to remain cool, but not enough for patients and staff to occupy the building.

Patients were moved out of the facility at the start of the pandemic on the island as officials intended to use it as a COVID-19 isolation facility.

After a couple of weeks with only a few individuals in isolation, the SNU sat idle because the air conditioner's chiller stopped functioning.

“We were hoping to get it done two or three months ago but we just ran into glitches and hurdles with the procurement process,” said Perez-Posadas.

Last week, the hospital sent out a request for a quote from different vendors to determine what it would cost the hospital for immediate temporary air-conditioning service to that facility.

Perez-Posadas said only one vendor did a site visit on Tuesday, but hospital officials anticipate they will receive multiple quotes.

GMH management is expected to make a decision this weekend, Perez-Posadas said, and she is hopeful the immediate temporary chiller system will be installed next week.