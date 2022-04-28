Animal rights organization Animal Wellness Action is criticizing the Guam Department of Agriculture for issuing "hollow" animal import standards "that will allow illegal shipments of fighting birds onto the island."

The group was referring to new Guam Agriculture standards announced April 21, which AWA presumed to be a reaction to their call to halt shipments of "adult fighting birds" to Guam.

Guam Agriculture stated that a revised application for animal entry form must be filled out for every mammal and bird/poultry being imported to the island. The updated process "increases inclusivity and uniformity, while improving statistical data tracking," the agency stated in a release.

"Additionally, the process and revised form are now consistent for all relevant species imported into Guam. The updates also ensure compliance with our, and other regulatory agencies, laws, and policies. Lastly, a sworn statement adds a layer of transparency to ensure importers are using animals for appropriate purposes," the agency release added.

The new standards will deliver no practical changes to live-animal imports, according to AWA, which had taken an active interest in Guam following the implementation of the federal ban on cockfighting.

"As an additional measure of the agency’s lack of resolve in addressing illegal cockfighting, the GDOA has failed to take any meaningful disciplinary action against a law enforcement officer with the agency featured in two videos that placed him at the center of an illegal cockfighting pit," the group stated in a release Wednesday, referring to activities that reportedly took place in June 2021.

AWA stated that while Guam Agriculture has temporarily banned bird imports due to a national outbreak of avian flu, that ban will be lifted once the outbreak recedes.

“The new import standards are hollow and won’t change a thing when it comes to the movement of fighting birds to Guam,” said AWA President Wayne Pacelle. “These rules need to be scrapped and rewritten.”