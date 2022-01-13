Animal Wellness Action, an animal rights organization that has been monitoring cockfighting activities on Guam, has released footage of a cockfighting event that reportedly took place in Yigo last year, which allegedly involved a Guam Department of Agriculture commodity inspector, according to President Wayne Pacelle.

The cockfighting event occurred around the end of June last year, according to Pacelle, who pointed out the alleged Agriculture inspector to be the man in the footage wearing a black and white striped T-shirt holding a rooster that would soon be pitted against another bird. The Guam Daily Post has reached out to the Department of Agriculture to respond to the allegations.

"That fight lasted perhaps 30 seconds. One of the birds was mortally wounded very quickly ... because of the knives that are attached to the birds' legs. These are typically long knife fights, the blades as long as three inches. Can puncture eyes, can puncture lungs. Can be a heart stab," Pacelle said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"There was all sorts of gambling and (the inspector), again if that is the proper information that's been provided to us, won a considerable amount of money at this fighting pit," he added.

The footage and other supporting documents have been presented to officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and AWA has urged them to open an investigation and pursue criminal charges, according to Pacelle. The organization is also calling for Agriculture to terminate the inspector once an independent review confirms his identity.

Pacelle stated that their research indicated inspector has served at the Agriculture for the past five years.

"There have been 11,323 fighting roosters shipped to Guam during the time that he has served," Pacelle added.

But the president of AWA also stated that Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht has had "a direct role in approving these shipments" despite AWA sharing evidence that the birds are contraband.

Pacelle said the director should relinquish her authority over the import of live animals to Guam, as she is not screening for fighting birds and "rubber stamping these shipments that are known cockfighting shipments." That responsibility should go to impartial staff, perhaps the territorial veterinarian, Pacelle added.

"The (Department of Agriculture) has been, to say the least, facilitating illegal cockfighting on Guam, keeping the supply of animals flowing to the pits that are illegal operating on the island. I believe that Director Muna-Brecht's performance in this regard is disqualifying. She has not fulfilled her proper oversight responsibility," Pacelle said.

Cockfighting was federally banned on Guam and other U.S. territories just before the end of 2019, following the one-year phase-in period set by the 2018 Farm Bill.

AWA and the Animal Wellness Foundation had been tracking a growing number of bird shipments to the island using records from the Guam Department of Agriculture, which they contend to be the illegal shipment of fighting birds for cockfighting activities. However, Muna-Brecht had challenged that assertion.

On Thursday, Pacelle said AWA did not expect the Department of Agriculture to arrest anyone, as the ban is a federal law to be enforced by federal officials. But Muna-Brecht does have a duty to assist the federal government, "especially insofar as she is executing her official duties," he added.

"She should not be creating more cockfighting chaos on Guam, and that's what's been happening," Pacelle said.

The Guam Daily Post has requested comment from Muna-Brecht on both the footage allegedly depicting the inspector taking part in cockfighting, as well as Pacelle's comments, and is awaiting response.