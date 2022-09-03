Any day now, the federal government will announce which company will receive a new license to use a high-speed, wireless spectrum on the island.

The Federal Communications Commission ended its auction for a number of 2.5 gigahertz licenses on Aug. 29, offering the chance for companies throughout the nation to bid on the ability to develop, lease or sell the rights to the over-the-air data pipeline. The bandwidth was previously restricted for educational use, but the commercial licensure process was formally approved in 2020.

For the Mariana Islands, TeleGuam Holdings, which does business as GTA, is among the qualified bidders. The auction just for the local license, according to trade publication RCR Wireless, racked up gross proceeds of more than $32 million, far above in per capita value to much larger counties like Los Angeles, which was tracking at about $6.7 million in gross proceeds.

Andrew Gayle, GTA’s chief operating officer, explained to The Guam Daily Post that the spectrum can be used to deploy “high-speed mobile and fixed wireless networks,” which will augment existing wireless services on island.

All these improvements will lead to increased speeds, Gayle said.

“Consumers need a fast and reliable network to stay connected. Data consumption has grown exponentially over our wireless and wireline networks, increasing by about fivefold,” he told the Post. "GTA remains committed to providing faster speeds, a better customer experience, and investing in the overall network to stay ahead of the competitive market. The additional spectrum will help us stay ahead and provide added value to our products and services.”

Gayle expected an announcement on all the winning bids to be made “in a few days,” a prediction shared by other media covering the auction.

The mid-band spectrum is valuable in a number of ways, Gayle explained. It has a long range, and good "in-building penetration" and it supports high capacity and speeds, he said.

But it’s also being licensed “unencumbered,” which Gayle explained means free from interference by legacy licensees and immediately available to use.

“Further, this band is already in use and deployed widely in the U.S., and virtually all handsets can use this band, thus adding to its value,” he said.

Both GTA and the local government clarified that the auction is not tied to recently enacted infrastructure spending packages meant to give more Americans in rural and underserved areas access to high-speed internet.

Tyrone Taitano, director of the Office of Infrastructure Policy, however, said it will be factored into a five-year plan on how to spend some $25 million in federal subsidies, which is meant to pay for broadband infrastructure investments into villages without access to high-speed internet.

The investment could benefit up to 10,000 families, according to a release announcing the funding from Del. Michael San Nicolas.

A new, locally licensed 2.5GHz spectrum in use will also be considered in the Leon Guerrero administration’s plan to diversify the local economy to include more information technology services, according to Taitano.

“This process is important for Guam and the rest of the country because it opens up this spectrum for commercial development,” he said.

While GTA didn’t go into great detail about how it plans to use the bandwidth, should the license be awarded to the local company, Gayle did hint that a familiar approach to wireless cellular and data service could be a major part of their next steps.

"Both 5G and LTE can be deployed using this band but the real spectral efficiencies and higher speeds will come from a 5G deployment,” GTA’s COO said.