Award-winning producer hopes project is ‘start’ of film industry

Jhett Tolentino, the first and only Filipino citizen to win both Tony and Grammy Awards through his Broadway shows in New York, spoke to Rotarians this week about his new venture that brings the film industry to Guam.

Since 2012, he has produced 13 Broadway and five off-Broadway shows. Today, his focus is to bring Asians and Pacific Islanders to the silver screen.

“I came to Guam for the first time in October of last year. This is already the fourth trip from New York. I wish there was a direct flight. I love it,” Tolentino told the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay. “I noticed that Guam has two giant industries, the military and tourism. But, then again, the pandemic has stopped all the other ones and I come from the industry where we can survive with or without the pandemic, which is the digital entertainment (industry),” he said.

Tolentino is on Guam to produce a feature film called “Relive,” which he said he believes is “like a reset, to see if the film industry can operate on Guam.”

“We’re trying to let the locals know that we are here and we want to do something for the economy and that is the opening and start of the film industry, because there is a lot of employment that can happen also,” he said.

Currently, Tolentino has about 34 locations to shoot. The film will be 100% made on Guam, he said. "Relive" was written and will be directed by someone who grew up on Guam and graduated from Simon Sanchez High School.

Although his team has been hitting a few roadblocks, Tolentino told Rotarians, “I really want to make this happen.”

“I personally have a pipeline of $200 million worth of movies that I personally want to make on Guam, but, again, as a smart producer, if there is nothing for me to stay here, why should I? Right? … We are just trying to introduce another industry that can somehow propel (Guam),” he said.

'Where is Guam?'

Tolentino said, from his point of view in the continental U.S., he did not know anything about Guam. When he read the script of “Relive,” he said he had to go to Google to type, "Where is Guam?"

“That is how ignorant I was, because I did not know Guam … I went to all of my memberships on the streaming services. There was only one film that I could watch, Operation Christmas Drop. And I watched it. I was like, 'My God! What have I gotten myself committed to? Do I have to go to an island where I have to wait for an airplane to drop food so I can eat?'” said Tolentino.

When the producer eventually arrived on the island for the first time, however, he was surprised to find Guam was nothing like the film. There were high-end retail stores all around and five-star hotels.

“Where are the films about Guam? Why are they so secluded?” he said. “From the mainland and Europe, we don’t know what Guam is. Yet, the progressive Asian or Southeast Asian countries, or even Japan or Korea, they come here to shoot their movies or their commercials, but they just stay there. It doesn’t reach the mainland and it doesn’t reach Europe, so we don’t know about it,” continued Tolentino.

Baffled by the lack of knowledge the rest of the world has regarding the island, Tolentino said he is eager to see what the future could hold for Guam and wants to take advantage of it.

“There is a lot of potential here, but, again, it takes a village. I just have the ideas and the network to do it because I’m an independent filmmaker. … But, there’s a lot of potential here.”