'Axe fight' between 2 ocean carriers in Guam market plays out in federal court

American President Lines LLC has sued Matson Inc. in the District Court of District of Columbia.

APL alleges this case is about Matson’s alleged anticompetitive tactics.

The lawsuit accused Matson of attempting to exclude APL from the markets for container cargo shipping services between the U.S mainland and Guam so that Matson can achieve and maintain its monopoly power and profits in these markets.

The complaint was filed on July 28 demanding a jury trial.

Bernie Valencia, vice president and general manager for Matson on Guam and Micronesia, said Matson supports fair competition.

“We don’t generally comment on litigation, but I will say that we support full and fair competition in all our trade links. I’d say that these claims are meritless and we intend to defend against them,” Valencia said.

APL began its current containership service between the U.S. mainland and Guam in December 2015, court documents state.

“Reacting to APL’s effort to compete, Matson’s chief executive threatened APL with an “axe fight”, if it continued with its Guam services,” the complaint alleges. “Matson is delivering on that threat with a campaign of anticompetitive tactics that is shocking in its scope, audacity, and disregard for the law. These tactics began with Matson disparaging APL’s Guam services, and escalated to an array of anticompetitive actions by Matson to exclude APL from the U.S./Guam markets,” the lawsuit alleges.

APL also alleged in the case that Matson launched a scheme to force shippers into exclusive dealing and bundled pricing arraignments and has deployed an offensive of predatory threats to coerce shippers not to do business with APL.

Additionally, APL alleges in the complaint that as a result of Matson’s misconduct, APL has suffered substantial losses and its ability to compete freely and succeed on the merits of its container cargo shipping services between the U.S. and Guam has been thwarted.

“APL brings this suit to stop the anticompetitive conduct undertaken by Matson in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act and to recover substantial damages for injuries incurred as a result of such conduct,” court documents state.

APL requests the court to, among other things:

award APL monetary damages; and

declare Matson’s conduct anti-competitive and unlawful.

The plaintiffs include APL Maritime and APL Marine Services. Matson Navigation Company and Matson Logistics were named defendants.

A summons has been issued to the Matson entities.

The case was assigned to Judge Christopher R. Cooper.