Aydlett brothers begin new charity project: Towers for Tots

This holiday season, the Aydlett brothers are set on building Towers for Tots, a project sparked by hopes that it will help in the collection of gifts for needy children who otherwise may not receive presents on Christmas Day.

“We are doing three different towers, we are looking at towers maybe 10 feet to 13 feet tall. So, not as tall as what we did in the Agana Shopping Center, but we are going to have multiple towers,” said Brandon Aydlett, who recently set the Guinness Book of World Records for the tallest structure made out of Lincoln Logs with his twin brother, Landon Aydlett.

This time around, the Aydlett brothers will be using roughly 20,000 more blocks than they did in June when they set the Guinness World Record for tallest toy timber log tower.

“So, this is going to be a pretty impressive task at hand. We’re looking at a faster process now that we don’t have to abide by any Guinness Book rules and regulations, so we are definitely willing to accept volunteers,” said Brandon Aydlett.

Those interested in volunteering their time to help construct the three towers can find applications on the Tower of Humanity Facebook page.

“People come and put blocks together and then Landon and myself will be adding them to the tower, so that should definitely speed the process along,” Brandon Aydlett said.

“We had a lot of people that decorated and put their names and did well wishes and everything. We are going to have a similar process this time around,” said Brandon Aydlett, who referred to the tower built in June.

That project featured logs decorated by island residents who made monetary donations to place their logs on the tower.

“Back in June, the people had the option to donate a certain monetary amount to receive a block they could fill out. In this case, to better benefit Toys for Tots, we are asking people to make a toy donation,” he said.

The number of toys donated by individuals will determine the size of the blocks they receive to decorate and feature on the three towers.

“When a toy is donated, they can get two or three notched blocks that they can write on and we will be adding that to the tower. For up to four toys donated, they can get a five or six-notch block, which wasn’t allowed in the Guinness tower,” he said.

The tower build began Friday at the Micronesia Mall, however, it involved a lot of planning ahead of time to get ready to build the three towers modeled after the Empire State Building, the Willis Tower and a third “surprise tower."

“We did a lot of planning, especially Landon. He did a whole lot of drafting. We both looked at models of the Empire State Building and so what’s very elegant and beautiful of the Empire State Building is all the tapers the facade, all the edges and everything, that’s what we really wanted to create,” Brandon Aydlett said.

In this case, the Empire State building replica will be 12 to 13 feet tall.

“We also had some new blocks made that we never used before that will help us get some of those facades and tapering, so that’s going to be a really interesting aspect to the tower. … We are going to be doing a replica of the Willis Tower that we did in June, but shorter, and then there’s going to be another special tower. We have not publicized the third tower as much, that’s going to be a surprise, a definite test of our abilities and what we can build,” Brandon Aydlett said.

On Friday, the brothers began constructing the Empire State Building replica and some of the lower levels of the Willis Tower.