An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber that participated in a maritime integration exercise in the South China Sea landed at Andersen Air Force Base on July 4.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups were also a part of the exercise, according to the Air Force.

The B-52 is based in the 96th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. It flew the 28-hour mission to demonstrate U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Bomber Task Force demonstrates U.S. capability to rapidly deploy to a forward operating base and execute long-range strike missions," said Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander. "This sortie demonstrates our ability to reach out from home station, fly anywhere in the world and execute those missions, rapidly regenerate from a forward operating base and continue operations."

During the mission, the B-52 aircrew tested and assessed command-and-control capabilities to inform the development of contested and degraded communication tactics, techniques and procedures to ensure seamless joint interoperability.

"As we operate throughout the Indo-Pacific theater, our fleet units continue to seek out every opportunity to strengthen our capabilities and proficiency at conducting joint, combined, all-domain operations with our partner teams," said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joshua Fagan, Task Force 70 Air Operations officer.

There were five B-52s stationed at Andersen Air Force Base on a rotational basis but that program, which started in 2004, ended earlier this year.

In April, Andersen's 36th Wing Public Affairs Office confirmed: "The United States has transitioned to an approach that enables strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas locations – when required – and with greater operational resilience, while these bombers are permanently based in the United States."