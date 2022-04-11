Every now and then, young children are found unresponsive in their own homes or in the community, making Guam's infant mortality rate of 9.48 deaths per 1,000 births, or just below 1%, much higher than the national average of 5.76 deaths per 1,000 births, or 0.576%.

In some of the cases, the manner in which the children lost their lives was unexpected – from being in a hot car to drowning, as well drug use by the parents of some of the children – prompting varied reactions from the community.

It's an "alarming situation," Elaine Eclavea, chairperson of the Guam Early Learning Council, said about Guam's high infant mortality rate. She asked mayors for help.

Guam has about 14,300 children up to 5 years old, Eclavea said.

The island’s low birth weight rate is 8.47%, higher than the national average of 8.28%, Eclavea said.

Additionally, Guam’s premature birth rate is 11.05%, which is again above the national average of 9.6%, she said.

"So, babies are dying before their first birthday. Why is that?" Eclavea told the Mayors' Council of Guam on Thursday. "So there is definitely an alarming situation. We know that out of the 14,000 children, only a thousand we can identify as having some type of formal care."

That fact, she said, is something she wants the mayors to think about.

For low-income or disadvantaged families with children up to 5 years old who do not have access to formal child care, there is a program called Village Play Time that the Guam Early Learning Council and the Department of Public Health and Social Services have started working on, in partnership with mayors.

"Children's work is play," said DPHSS Preschool Development Program acting project coordinator Pauline Camacho, so the program teaches parents to create play activities that are engaging, safe and fun for the children and the whole family.

Parents have more understanding of "how to relate to their children and how to even play with their children" after participating in the program, according to Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, also the mayor of Piti, based on his village residents' own experiences after participating in the program.

Piti, Agana Heights and Mongmong-Toto-Maite are three villages that have hosted the program.

"You’ll also find out how many parents want to do it again," Alig said.

DPHSS and its partner agencies want to bring Village Play Time to three more villages, this time in the north, likely including Dededo and Yigo, followed by three more villages in the south.

Alig encourages all villages to host this program or other similar programs to help the families in their communities. DPHSS has other programs to help with early childhood development and care, officials said.

Starts with parents

Investing in the first five years of a child's brain development is crucial, Eclavea said.

Parents or the adults in children's lives play the most important role in their children's lifelong learning, health and behavior, Eclavea said. She shared with mayors a 5-minute video that drives home that point.

In households or environments where children are exposed to "toxic stresses," such as drug abuse, neglect, violence, mental illness and poverty, the burden is "more than any child could be expected to overcome," experts said.

Eclavea said it takes a whole community coming together to help parents or caregivers so they can help their children.

"We cannot do it alone. We've got to do it together as a community," Eclavea told the mayors.

The Guam Early Learning Council received an annual $2.7 million grant for three years, or a total of about $8.1 million, to help boost Guam's programs to help prepare children from low-income or disadvantaged families to transition into local educational agencies.

Mayors supported the council's application for the grant, which was approved.

Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic made access to formal care worse for children, Eclavea said.

For example, prior to the pandemic, there were 6,249 children under the Child Care Development Fund child care programs, but that number has gone down to 975 children during the pandemic, Eclavea said.

An early childhood home visit program was not in full operation during the pandemic, she said.

Another program, which is the first line of response to children from birth to 5 years old who are experiencing abuse and neglect, lost its personnel to other programs or other factors during the pandemic.

Eclavea said, amid these challenges, efforts continue to help young children and their families. She noted a new division within DPHSS, called the Division of Children's Wellness, which will help and support a comprehensive early childhood care system.

The government also recently launched a program that would make thousands more of Guam's working families eligible to have up to 100% of their monthly child care paid for by the government, using federal funds.

More foster families

At the mayors' council meeting Thursday, Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado and Alig reported there are now 29 additional families who will help care for more than 400 foster children on Guam.

This exceeded the mayors' goal of adding 19 foster families.

Whether that's directly or indirectly a result of the mayors' council's Gift of Family campaign, Delgado said the important thing is there are now more foster families on Guam than before.

Prior to the campaign, Guam had fewer than 40 active and licensed foster families. Mayors said they don't have the village data showing where the 29 additional foster families live. Alig said there may be more families recruited before the campaign ends in May.